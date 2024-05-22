Residents divided on proposed county-wide RIDE IV tax

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council is one step closer to passing RIDE IV, potentially sending the proposed tax to the November ballot for residents to vote on.

Horry County Council passed the second reading of RIDE IV at its regular council meeting Tuesday evening.

RIDE IV could impose a one percent tax for various infrastructure and transportation projects across the county. The ride committee said it’s collected pennies since 2007.

A public input was also held, and the topic ended up being a divided subject.

Some residents said RIDE IV would help address the growing population, while others said RIDE IV should be focused on growing current roads instead of building new highways.

“While we can’t sit around and wait for the state and federal government to come pay for these needs that we know need to be addressed right now,” William Goldfinch, a RIDE IV commission member said.

Phase four would be imposed on both residents and tourists for no more than 25 years or until $6.3 million is collected.

Goldfinch said two-thirds of the tax collected would fall on tourists, not residents.

Many residents were in favor of RIDE IV while the other half were concerned about environmental impacts of the proposed I-73 highway project.

One person said it would impact locals as well and bring more development.

“That have to work to provide the services for the tourists that you want to impose a small one penny tax and you’re chasing them out,” a Waccamaw Indian People representative said.

While it was a divided topic, many councilmembers pointed out if it does pass third reading, it’s ultimately up to the voters this November to decide if they want this tax or not.

Many said the county hasn’t received state or federal help, so the county had to take matters into its own hands through the RIDE program.

Councilman Al Allen was in favor of RIDE IV saying he’s lived in the county all his life and raised his kids here.

“And nobody loves this county as much as I do,” Allen said. “And don’t tell me that we’re not trying to help because we are.”

In other action, council deferred third reading for the relocation of Coastal High School off River Oaks Drive. The school is currently located in Socastee but is looking to expand and eventually build a middle school on the River Oaks Drive land.

Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he’s in support of the school and believes 90% of resident concerns have been addressed, but he wants to hold a community event on June 2, to hear any final concerns.

“And that maybe some of the things that they’ve expressed concerns about can be answered in a way that makes them a little bit more satisfied with what the project is,” DiSabato said.

He said the proposed school was deferred until council’s next meeting on June 4.

The county 2024-2025 fiscal year budget also passed third and final reading.

The total county budget increased to $833 million. That’s a $55.7 million increase from 2024. The budget will also add 99 county positions.

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13.

