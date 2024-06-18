Residents take Deltona mayor to task for rejection of LBGTQ Pride Month proclamation

More than a dozen speakers at Monday night's Deltona City Commission meeting took to the podium to decry Mayor Santiago Avila Jr.'s refusal to sign a proclamation recognizing June as LBGTQ Pride Month in the city.

"As a community, we want to be seen and heard," said Sara Bryan, a Deltona resident.

Sara Bryan's father, Albert, also took to the podium Monday night to question comments Avila had made to the media recently.

"The thing I have a problem with is that we can't trust you anymore," he said.

How the controversy began

Commissioner Dana McCool put the motion forward in April and it was signed by fellow Commissioner Maritza Avila-Vazquez at Deltona's June 3 meeting. A proclamation requires just one commissioner to officially endorse it, and no vote of the council is required as the policy stands now.

The proclamation, read by Commissioner Troy Shimkus at that June 3 meeting, included the following statement: "While the mayor unfortunately declined to sign the proclamation for LBGTQ Pride Month, the rest of the city commission and the broader community stand resolute in support of the LBGTQ residents (of Deltona)."

Avila said the proclamation went against his religious and political beliefs. He also accused McCool, who is up for re-election in November, for being politically motivated in her desire to push the issue forward.

Local members of the Florida Republican Assembly, a right-wing political group, showed up to support Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. at Monday night's commission meeting. Avila recently refused to sign a proclamation to recognize LBGTQ Pride Month in the city.

Florida Republican Assembly members support Avila

Before Monday's commission meeting, a group of demonstrators representing the Florida Republican Assembly, a right-wing political group aligned with former President Donald Trump, formed outside City Hall holding pro-Trump signs and wearing patriotic T-shirts. Most in attendance said they were from the larger Deltona region.

An earlier social media post from FRA state president Peter Kouracos urged supporters to come out to the Deltona meeting because: "We have learned that gay Democratic interests intend to field a contingent of their element in a hell-bent attempt to threaten, embarrass and intimidate Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. over his 1st Amendment-based choice as a Christian to decline the issuance of a proclamation advancing Gay Pride Month."

But while the group ― about 10 or so in all ― were present at the meeting inside, none of them took to the podium.

Following the meeting, FRA delegate Stephanie Cox of Deltona, told The News-Journal: "We were here in support of Santiago. We appreciate what he's had to say."

Sara Bryan said she first brought the issue of a LBGTQ Pride Month proclamation up to McCool two years ago and McCool promised her she would do so.

However, Bryan said she was not completely supportive of how McCool had handled the issue more recently, saying: "You can participate (in the discussion) but you cannot make our fight, your fight."

Bryan also said she believed both McCool and Avila needed to "stop the partisanism."

'Whatever issues we have in the city, we have to address them together'

Others who spoke Monday night agreed, calling the city to task for allowing dysfunction to reign over inclusiveness.

"Whatever issues we have in the city," said one speaker, "we have to address them together."

A new policy for proclamations

Deltona commissioners Monday night also adopted a new policy regarding proclamations going forward. In a unanimous (7-0) vote, the council decided to make such city declarations, including keys to the city and other recognitions, subject to a majority vote by commissioners.

Commissioner Davison Heriot said, "It now gives each of us a voice in supporting the proclamations."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Community grills Deltona mayor for not supporting LBGTQ proclamation