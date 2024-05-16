Residents, crews cleaning up storm damage in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Overnight storms caused chaos in parts of North Edmond.

Crews and people who live in the hardest hit areas started the day Thursday cleaning up the damage.

“It sounded like a tornado,” said Grayson Bagby. “The wind was basically blasting through the window.”

Bagby’s one of many who live in the Silver Oaks Estates neighborhood in Edmond, off Western Ave, between Sorghum Mill and Waterloo Roads who was woken up by the storm.

“The house started to move like it was an earthquake,” said Sam Vivona. “Then we heard some loud pops so we immediately jumped out of bed thinking it was a tornado.”

Radar estimates wind speeds were 70 miles per hour.

“It was a lot,” said Vivona. “It was pretty scary for the kids.”

Daylight revealed the aftermath: snapped power poles, downed lines and broken trees.

“We usually get a bunch of stuff around us but not this close,” said Bagby.

Crews were out right away Thursday making repairs.

“We’re trying to get these trees off the road so people can get through here,” said Bill McCling, the Road Superintendent for Oklahoma County District 3. “We’ve had people out since 3 a.m.”

The damaged stretch of Western Ave is expected to be back open by the end of the day Thursday.

A spokesperson from OG&E said customers’ power should be back on.

Meanwhile neighbors are beginning the cleanup process.

“It’s not the most fun, you know,” said Bagby. “But everyone here will do the Oklahoma thing I guess, rebuild.”

