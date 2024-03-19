Residents can follow common sense habits to minimize wildfire risk as season approaches

Mar. 19—Common sense habits are the first line of defense for residents as wildfire season arrives with a Texas-sized growl.

The 1 million-acre Smokehouse Creek Fire was finally contained over the weekend, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, and smaller wildfires in the same Panhandle vicinity had eaten a respective 144,045 and 50.5 acres.

Those are far from Parker and Palo Pinto counties, but wildfire is happy to attack anywhere conditions open the door.

"It can really, really turn into a major tragedy really quick," Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Deputy Chief Craig Hedrick said, in laying out tips to minimize wildfire risk.

"One would be not to throw your cigarette butts out the car window," he said. "That's a big one."

Lawns should be cropped low around burn barrels, Hedrick said.

"And you need to monitor it," he added. "If you burn in burn piles, make sure that the wind speed is below 5mph. Make sure, if you're going to burn a burn pile, to contact the proper authorities and get a burn permit."

Both counties subscribe to a mass notification cell phone service called the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System. But residents have to enter their cell numbers for the free subscription.

Parker County residents can reach the signup by searching the company name plus the county's name.

Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County residents can sign up for the Hyper-Reach by texting "Alerts" to 940-745-2233 or by calling that number.

Hedrick also advised following Texas A&M Forest Service guidelines for creating — and rehearsing — a family evacuation plan in case flames threaten the home.

Those plans should take into account every household member — and pets and livestock.

Assemble go-kits that can be grabbed at a moment's notice.

Those should include prescriptions, hearing aids and other medical equipment, and batteries to run them. Also pack in phone numbers and important documents such as insurance information.

Include food and water, a first aid kit, phones and chargers, and photos or other sentimental possessions.

Finally, practice the plan — with every household member and pet. and take into account how livestock will be moved to safety.

Hedrick finally said residents should mow grass as close to the ground as possible.

"You need a bare minimum 50-foot perimeter around the house," he said, advising against stacking firewood against the home and clearing combustible trash or other debris well away from the house. "All that stuff needs to be cleared."

Scientists say climate change has extended fire season in Texas to run year-long, but wildfire risk is more severe in the winter (February through April) and the summer (August through October).