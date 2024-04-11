Residents, businesses learn more about Rebuild Downtown Rock Island

Rock Island residents and business owners showed up to learn more about the Rebuild Downtown Rock Island.

The city plans to break ground April 15 on the $8.7 million plan for the District. City leaders hosted a pre-construction meeting at the Stern Center in Rock Island. Organizers went over the timelines and how the construction work will impact the area.

The city hopes to finish the reconstruction and streetscaping work by the end of this year, and all three phases of road construction are expected to be done this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.