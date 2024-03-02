Residents of Brockton homeless shelter charged after fight leads to stabbing, police say

BROCKTON — A 31-year-old Brockton man was stabbed outside Mainspring House shelter in Brockton after being involved in a fight on Thursday morning, according to police spokesperson Darren Duarte.

Brockton Police responded at 10:38 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, after receiving reports of a person who was stabbed, Duarte said. The shelter at 54 North Main St. is on the corner of North Main and Spring streets and the incident occurred on the Spring Street side of the building.

According to Duarte, a 31-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds after getting into a fight with a 30-year-old man, both of whom live at the shelter.

MainSpring House, 54 North Main St., Brockton

Before the stabbing, the stabbing victim kicked the other man in the body and face while he was on the ground, Duarte said. The alleged stabber received only minor injuries and was arrested.

Both men face assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, Duarte said.

Police are looking for a third man who is believed to have been involved in the assaults, he said.

If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton homeless shelter residents charged after fight and stabbing