Residents begin going through the rubble after tornadoes hammer parts of Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents began sifting through the rubble Saturday after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions, then slamming an Iowa town.

The Friday night tornadoes wreaked havoc in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes.

There have been several injuries but no fatalities reported.

By Saturday morning, the sounds of chainsaws filled the air in the Elkhorn neighborhood of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people with a metropolitan area population of about 1 million. Lumber from the damaged homes lay in piles. Fences were knocked over and the trees were skeletal, missing most of their branches.

From left; Ally Mercer, Gabe Sedlacek Kaleb Andersen and Austin Young watch a tornado from a seventh floor parking garage on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

A tornado touches down north of Lincoln, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Debris is seen from a destroyed home northwest of Omaha, Neb., after a storm tore through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

A destroyed house is seen northwest of Omaha, Neb., after storms swept through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

A destroyed home is seen northwest of Omaha, Neb., after a storm tore through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

A tornado begings touch down near U.S. Route 275 near the Platte river near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Power outages peaked at 10,000, but had dropped to 4,300 by morning.

“We could hear it coming through,” said Pat Woods, who lives in Elkhorn. “When we came up, our fence was gone and we looked to the northwest and the whole neighborhood’s gone.”

Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci said Saturday that the fire department had completed its search of damaged homes and structures. He described the injuries as minor.

The sheriff of the city’s Douglas County, Aaron Hanson, begged the community in a message on the social media platform X to not drive to the damaged areas for “mere entertainment.” He said gawkers were causing traffic jams and could slow emergency vehicles.

Debris surround destroyed and damaged homes in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions. (AP Photo/Nicholas Ingram)

People are pick through the rubble of a house that was leveled in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions. (AP Photo/Nicholas Ingram)

Families sift through the destruction from a tornado, Friday, April 26, 2024, near Omaha, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Terry Kicking sifts through the damage after a tornado leveled his home, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Omaha police officers search a home for a family after a tornado leveled dozens of homes near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to home after it was leveled by a tornado near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damaged is seen after a tornado leveled homes near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Meanwhile, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen posted on X that he had ordered state resources to be made available to help. He and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds planned to tour damaged areas. And Pillen planned a news conference later Saturday in Omaha.

The storm churned up 78 potential tornadoes, mostly in Iowa and Nebraska, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in its latest briefing report.

The National Weather Service had not yet confirmed their strength. But the Omaha office said in a message on X that some of the damage its crews were encountering appeared consistent with EF3 twisters, which pack peak winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

One of the tornadoes hit an industrial building to the west of Omaha, in Nebraska’s Lancaster County, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside. Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated and the three injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials there also said they had reports of a tipped-over train near Waverly, Nebraska.

Another tornado passed over Eppley Airfield on the eastern edge of Omaha, destroying four hanger buildings with 32 privately owned planes inside. No one was hurt and the passenger terminal was not hit. The airport has resumed operations, although access to areas used by noncommercial pilots is limited so crew can clean up the mess, the airfield said in a news release.

After hitting the airport, the storm moved into Iowa, taking aim at the small town of Minden.

Forty to 50 homes were completely destroyed. Two injuries were reported but none were life-threatening, said Jeff Theulen, chief deputy of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, at a late Friday briefing.

Gopala Penmetsa walks past his house after it was leveled by a tornado near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damaged houses are seen after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A tornado is seen near north of Waverly, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to houses after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the area near Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Gopala Penmetsa walks past a damaged house after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. His house was leveled by the tornado. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

“It’s heartbreaking to see these people who have lost houses, cars, essentially their life until they have to rebuild it,” he said, urging people to stay away because of downed power lines.

At the Minden United Church of Christ, which survived the storm and has become a community hub of help and support, there were plans to take 4-wheel-drive vehicles out to devastated parts of town to bring meals to those who need them, Pastor Eric Biehl said.

“A lot of people are just kind of in shock,” Biehl said. “It’s all overwhelming now.”

Tammy Pavich, who stores equipment on the west edge of town, said she “kind of breathed a sigh of relief” after the first round of tornadoes moved through Omaha. Then, she recalled, the storm “hit Minden dead-on.”

Todd Lehan, a lifelong resident of the town, said he took shelter in a windowless basement.

“It sounded like a vacuum cleaner on top of your house,” he recalled.

The damage was causing headaches for Nebraska football fans headed to the spring game.

“Be prepared for heavy traffic, buckle up and put the phone down,” warned the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Homeowners assess damage after a tornado caused extensive damage in their neighborhood northwest of Omaha in Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Two women help carry a friend’s belongings out of their damaged home after a tornado passed through the area in Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Robert Keesee helps his father, Randy Keesee, up a ladder to access roof damage to their home after a severe storm hit the neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to Justin and Amanda Putnam’s bedroom after a severe storm damaged their neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Linda Kolhof, 66, looks over damage outside her home after a severe storm in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

BNSF train cars are seen derailed along U.S. Route 6 after a tornado, Friday, April 26, 2024, between Waverly and Lincoln, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Even as the National Weather Service worked to evaluate the damage, the forecast for Saturday was ominous. It issued tornado watches early Saturday for northwestern Texas and across western Oklahoma. FEMA also said the tornado outbreak could extend into Kansas and Missouri.

“Tornadoes, perhaps significant tornadoes,” were possible Saturday afternoon and evening, said weather service meteorologist Bruce Thoren in Norman, Oklahoma.

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas and Martin from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Margery A. Beck and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa; Jack Dura in Bismarck, North Dakota; and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington; contributed to this report.

