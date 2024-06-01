Residents in Atlanta, Georgia left without water following water main breaks: What to know

Water main breaks in Atlanta, Georgia in the downtown and midtown areas have caused major disruptions. The breaks were caused by decay and corrosion, officials say.

The issue has forced many popular attractions, businesses and restaurants to close. On Friday, a Megan Thee Stallion concert had to be canceled which the rapper confirmed in a post on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺



I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 31, 2024

In a press conference on Saturday, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. said the department is working to fix the issue.

“We have made significant progress since the last update we spent a significant amount of time removing pressure from the system in order for us to be able to conduct the necessary repairs,” Wiggins said. ”This took a little bit longer than we had expected because of the time that the repairs were done, there was not a lot of demand on the system so therefore it took a little longer to depressurize the system.”

Wiggins said he hopes to get the water running again in the area today, but also is not sure if that will happen. The department is working to slowly pressurize the system so it won’t result in further damages to other areas within the network.

Wiggins also understands the urgency and dependability of water in the city but would rather take a slower approach to fix the issue so a regression of the department’s work does not happen.

The Atlanta mayor issues a boil water advisory in the areas picture above.

A boil water advisory is issued by the Atlanta Mayor

In a press release by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, he said that the boil water advisory is still in effect and residents should follow the advisory until the DWM clears the area.

Dickens advises residents, “to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past the rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those who are with immune deficiencies should be cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

Dickens took to X to apologize to Atlanta residents for the inconvenience.

The @CityofAtlanta and @ATLWatershed teams are working hard and nonstop to repair the water main breaks impacting you. We apologize for the disruption over the past day & assure you we will have updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Ef42fBqRMM — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 1, 2024

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has set up a bottled water distribution for DeKalb residents affected by City of Atlanta’s water main break. Residents can visit the Human Services Complex, 30 Warren St., Atlanta from 3 to 7 p.m. today.

Residents take to social media to express outrage over water main break

Residents took to social media to discuss their frustrations about the water main breaks as water continues to gush onto the streets of Atlanta.

Water main break a couple of blocks away from the conference I am attending in #Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/kUVo38HWEr — Julien Picault (@PicaultJ) June 1, 2024

Instead of being mad about the major issue, some residents poked fun at it.

Atlanta trying to fix a water main break https://t.co/v3Oqzpiocv pic.twitter.com/9HonftXcjr — Ryan Campbell (@BanUnsweetTea) June 1, 2024

