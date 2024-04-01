Residents on alert numerous car break-ins in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people in the Waldo neighborhood said they woke up on Easter Sunday to broken car windows and missing items.

Some neighbors believe that car break-ins are on the rise in the area.

“It’s been a little bit surprising because it’s usually a really quiet area. Break-ins and petty crimes are usually really low around here,” Austin Zammar, who lives in the Waldo Neighborhood said. “So it’s been surprising, and it’s disappointing.”

While FOX4 was working on this story Sunday, our crew spotted multiple cars with shattered windows around the neighborhood.

“It definitely gives you anxiety knowing that it’s happening around you. You don’t want to feel insecure in your living space,” Zammar said. “So it’s never fun to feel like, am I going to have a broken window? Because that’s an unexpected expense. Especially with how everything’s expensive right now, and adding in a broken window, slashed tires or missing items.”

Schely Rascoe told FOX4 while she was walking Sunday morning on Jarboe Street, she noticed multiple car break-ins within just a couple of blocks.

Annie Culver told FOX4 her dad’s truck was parked in front of her Waldo house overnight.

On Sunday morning, they found the window shattered and multiple items missing.

Culver said she filed a police report and has been able to track some of the stolen items via an AirTag. She said the location moved throughout the day.

Zammar said he’s taking precautions to avoid a break-in.

“We’re upping our precautions and locking the car. Obviously, we have two big dogs, but we’re just doing as much as we can to make sure it doesn’t hit us,” Zammar explained. “And we’re keeping an eye out for our neighbors. We’re a pretty tight neighborhood out here. It’s more of a traditional neighborhood. We all know each other. So we keep an eye out for everyone’s stuff.”

Some neighbors are surprised by the recent car break-ins.

“Generally, worrying about your car getting broken into is a little worrisome,” Conner Gadwood, who also lives in the Waldo neighborhood said. “But right now, when it’s happening closer, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.”

The Kansas City Police Department’s Crime Mapping website shows 19 theft reports since March 1 and 39 since January 1.

