Residents affected by Ruidoso wildfires can now apply for unemployment assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents that have been affected by the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire can receive help through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program.

NMDWS on unemployment claims for those affected by Ruidoso fires

President Joe Biden authorized federal disaster aid for the state of New Mexico acting upon a request by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

The process is two steps:

An individual must apply for Standard Unemployment Insurance through this website, they can call the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, or by visiting in person at any Workforce Connection Center. Individuals filing the unemployment insurance claim online should be sure to check the box indicating they have been affected by the fires.

After an individual received notice that they are not eligible for the Standard Unemployment Insurance, they may apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance by calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center or visiting in person to any New Mexico Workforce Connection Center. DUA applications are not accepted online



To find locations to apply in person for DUA claims can visit the website here.

The NMDWS is offering the following extended hours to certain days:

Friday, June 21 Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Workforce Connection Centers normal hours Hours vary by location Unemployment Insurance Operations Center phone line, 1-877-664-6984 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alamogordo Workforce Connection Center, 901 Alaska Ave. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unemployment Insurance Operations Center phone line, 1-877-664-6984 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unemployment Insurance Operations Center phone line, 1-877-664-6984 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The last day to file the DUA application is by August 19, according to NMDWS. Application that are send after the deadline may be denied unless the individual provides a good cause for filing late.

Individuals who will be eligible for the DUA are those who:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment.

Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits or Extended Benefits (EB) from any state

Fall into at least one of the following categories: Were unable to reach their jobs or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster. Can no longer work or person services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster. Cannot physically access the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster. Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income. Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster. Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death related to the disaster/fire.



Proof of employment/self-employment must be submitted no later than 21 days after filing for a DUA claim. The following are acceptable documents to show as proof of employment:

Payroll voucher closet in date to the last work week.

Employment and earnings statement from employer with name, address and contact information.

Written statement from employer.

Business records. bank statements, business receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, appointment books, financial statements.

Notarized statement from person with name, address and contact information who can verify your self-employment and unemployment.

If individual is self-employed, their 2023 federal income tax return and schedules can serve as proof of prior wage, but does not provide evidence of proof of employment at time of disaster.

DUA claims will be available for unemployment from June 23, 2024 through December 21, 2024, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster, according to the NMDWS.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.