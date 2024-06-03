All residents accounted for in aftermath of Paterson fire as building is demolished

All residents have been accounted for following a seven-alarm fire that broke out Sunday morning in Paterson, officials said.

One man was initially believed to be missing in the aftermath of the blaze, but he was later found, Mayor Andre Sayegh announced.

"I should say I'm encouraged to inform you that he is accounted for and is alive, so that's the good news," Sayegh said.

The fire, which erupted early Sunday, prompted a massive response from local fire departments. While there were no immediate reports of injuries, the damage to several buildings was extensive.

A massive seven alarm fire destroyed a building on the corner of Broadway and Straight Street in Paterson, NJ. The fire started in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The mayor noted that there are no fundraisers planned at this time, but the city will seek ways to support affected small businesses.

On Monday demolition had begun on the building.

Paterson officials said the fire displaced more than a dozen residents of the building's second-floor apartments, but none suffered any injuries. Eleven of the building's residents were provided "emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs" in the early morning hours by New Jersey Red Cross members, organization officials said in a statement.

Nearby fire departments from Hawthorne and Prospect Park responded to the scene and reported the fire reached seven alarms, officials said. Ladder trucks were seen focusing on the flat roof of the brick building.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ fire: All residents now accounted for