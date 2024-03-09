Residential fire in Wright City leaves one dead

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – A fire that broke out Friday in Wright City has left one dead, according to officials.

Crews were called to a residential fire in the 200 block of Westwoods Road. Within one minute of dispatch, an officer arrived on scene and determined there to be an active fire in a house, the release said.

Three people had already escaped the house before the officer arrived, with one sustaining burn injuries. Police were then told two other individuals were still inside.

Three minutes later, a firetruck arrived and attempted to enter the home through the front door with a hose, as well as the bedroom window. Wright City police said conditions presented zero visibility and high heat inside the home.

Firefighters located an infant and a 23-year-old woman who were brought to the window and transported to Saint Joseph Hospital West in Lake Saint Louis.

Crews were able to determine there were no other occupants inside, but they discovered two dogs who had died in the fire.

The 23-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries, according to the release.

The incident has been turned over to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety Investigation teams.

