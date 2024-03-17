Residential fire in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) — A residential house fire took place in southeast Topeka on Saturday, March 16.

According to the Topeka watch commander, a call came in at 6:12 p.m. for a fire in the 3400 block of Southeast Indiana Street. Officers provided traffic control while firefighters worked on the fire.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, there were five people in the home and all made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

