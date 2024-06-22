Resident snaps photo of new customized electric delivery van for United States Postal Service: 'Groundbreaking electrification and modernization'

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is finally taking steps to electrify its massive fleet of delivery vehicles, according to Electrek.

Recent images have surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a customized version of electric vehicle startup Canoo's delivery van sporting USPS branding. It provided a glimpse into the postal service's clean energy future.

The USPS signed a small deal with Canoo in January to purchase six of the company's LDV 190 electric delivery vans. While it's just a pilot project for now, it represents a significant step for the USPS, as it explores options to transition from gas-guzzling trucks to more environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Adopting EVs will not only help the USPS save on fuel and maintenance costs in the long run, but also significantly reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

Transportation is the largest source of dirty gas pollution in the U.S., with gas-powered vehicles being a major contributor. By beginning to electrify its fleet of over 200,000 vehicles, the USPS can make a real dent in its carbon footprint.

And that's good news for all of us. Fewer gas-powered delivery trucks on the roads means cleaner air in our communities and a healthier planet for future generations. Plus, seeing those sleek new electric USPS vans cruising through the neighborhood will help normalize EVs and encourage more Americans to consider making the switch themselves.

Of course, some may argue that manufacturing EV batteries creates its own kind of pollution. But studies have shown that even cars with the dirtiest batteries are still cleaner overall than those running on gasoline.

While the clean energy transition will require mining millions of tons of minerals for batteries, it's important to remember that we're digging up billions of tons of polluting fuels every year. EVs are key to breaking that dirty cycle.

By piloting these new electric vans, the USPS is signaling it's ready to charge ahead into a cleaner future — and that's something we can all get excited about. One parcel at a time, those Canoo EVs adorned with USPS logos may just help deliver a cooler tomorrow.

"Canoo is honored to participate as one of the potential suppliers in the groundbreaking electrification and modernization of the U.S. Postal Service's delivery fleet, as announced by the USPS on January 22, 2024," said Canoo in a press release.

"This effort is part of the USPS's $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the organization's processing, transportation, and delivery networks."

