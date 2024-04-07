Resident displaced after home catches fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of Ohio Street in the South Norfolk section of the city on April 7.

Chesapeake firefighters along with auto-aid units from Norfolk received the call around 5 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a residence, and the fire was under control around 5:25 p.m.

The resident is unable to stay in the home due to the damage from the fire. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the resident. The cause is under investigation.

