Resident dies in Iron Mountain apartment building fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught fire in Iron Mountain on Friday.

At approximately 10:53 p.m. on May 17, the Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) and the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) were dispatched to a structure fire at the 600 block of East “H” Street, which is a ten-unit apartment building. Upon arrival, the fire department started an “aggressive offensive attack in an attempt to suppress the fire as well as rescue possible trapped victims”, according to a press release from IMPD.

As a result of the fire, a 46-year-old female resident was killed. There were also several non-life-threatening injuries to several of the occupants of the apartment building. The building is believed to be a total loss. Michigan State Police Fire Investigator has been on scene assisting IMFD and IMPD with the ongoing investigation.

Midtown Quick Lube opened its facility allowing it to be used as a staging area for the Red Cross to assists individuals who were displaced as a result of the fire.

