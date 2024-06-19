Resident challenges new Laketown Township burn rules

LAKETOWN TWP. — Just a month after it went into effect, the Laketown Township Board has approved an appeal to an updated open burning ordinance.

During a board meeting June 12, a resident brought the appeal to the board, the first since changes were approved in April and went into effect in May.

The township discussed the updates for several months. Among them is a distinction between recreational fires and open burning, and new rules for short-term rentals.

According to the ordinance, a recreational fire is “used for cooking, warming or a social gathering.” Recreational fires are allowed throughout the township, but can’t be more than three feet wide and must be in an approved container with a “spark-arresting screen.” Those west of 66th Street must obtain an annual permit for recreational fires from the fire department, which will inspect containers.

Open burning is defined as a fire “from which the combustion emissions pass directly into the open air without first passing through a stack or chimney." These fires can include brush, limbs and stumps, and are allowed with a permit — except for the area west of 66th Street, where they are prohibited.

That area — the shoreline along Lake Michigan — was of particular focus because fighting fires in the dunes is a difficult task. In 2007, a fire sparked by fireworks there destroyed three homes and burned 50 acres.

The appeal was brought Wednesday by resident Paul Denhartigh at 4604 66th St — directly west of 66th Street. He’s open burned on his property for several years, but the new ordinance rules changed his ability to do so.

Denhartigh argued the new rules don’t take property characteristics into consideration, noting his property was “caught in the crosshairs.” His land has easy access for responders, with two paved roads and fire hydrants nearby — and it isn’t on the Lake Michigan shoreline, Denhartigh said.

“We understand the desire for an easily definable line of demarcation, however, we feel that we have been inadvertently caught in the crosshairs, and have become ‘collateral damage’ because of an arbitrary line, which doesn’t take into consideration property characteristics, and we believe is inconsistent with the intent/purpose of this ordinance,” he said, according to a release from the township.

Board members agreed and granted the appeal. Possible changes could lend more authority to the fire chief to decide who can burn brush west of 66th Street, according to officials. Supervisor Linda Howell instructed the original burn ordinance committee to draft changes and report back to the board.

In other news, a split vote saw the board agree to continue funding several contracted services.

During budget discussions earlier this year, the board set aside funding for the services, but planned on hearing presentations before officially committing funding.

Initially, $18,000 was set aside. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to allocate $17,000.

Funding includes $4,000 to Evergreen Commons; $2,000 each to Resilience, Escape Ministries and FellinLove Farm; $1,775 for Holland Fireworks; $1,725 to Allegan County Legal Assistance; $1,000 each for 70x7 Life Recovery and Reach for Recovery; and $500 each for the Holland American Legion Band, Holland Chorale and Holland Symphony.

Howell, Clerk Amber Davis and Trustee Patrick Dietrich voted in favor of the contracts, while Treasurer Jim Johnson and Trustee Jim Delaney voted against.

“By supporting these, we’re supporting our residents,” Davis said.

Johnson said the contracts “feel like a donation,” which the township is not allowed to give. Laketown has individual contracts, approved by the township attorney, with each group receiving funding.

