Residency requirement temporarily lifted for Housing Authority director

May 9—Decatur Housing Authority Executive Director Taura Denmon does not have to move to Decatur for another year, and she may never have to live in the city.

The Housing Authority board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting last week to temporarily delay the requirement in Denmon's contract that she live in Decatur.

DHA board chairman Miles Wright made the initial recommendation.

"Ever since Taura's been with us, we've had COVID, interest rates skyrocket and housing prices skyrocket," Wright said. "It's not been a good time to be in the housing market."

Wright added that he thinks the board should consider "if this requirement is necessary" in her contract extension, which he said will be up for consideration in June.

Denmon became executive director in 2021, replacing former Chief Financial Officer Andy Hollaway and Director of Housing Jeff Snead after their retirements.

In addition to a starting annual salary of $105,000, Denmon received an $11,000 moving allowance to move from Alexandria, Louisiana, to Decatur, but instead moved to and lives in Madison.

Denmon said she's having a challenging time finding a home in Decatur.

"It's just been tough since I arrived to find something," Denmon said.

Wright said he "feels strongly" the board needs to waive the residency requirement, which was necessary because Denmon's contract ended Monday.

"I think Taura has proved she can lead and provide supervision from where she's at as well as being involved in Decatur. I'm not saying we need to change this, but I would like for you to think about it," he told the board.

Wright pointed out that the city of Decatur used to require all directors to live in the city but changed its requirements. Now only the city clerk, police chief and fire chief must live within the city limits.

"It just boils down to whether we think she is doing a good job where she's at," Wright said. "If she can find something in Decatur, I would love for her to live in Decatur."

Board member Seddrick Williams called the issue a "doubled-edged sword" because there are valid arguments on both sides. He said the city, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and others are working hard "to attract talent to this area."

Williams pointed out Best & Brightest is an initiative created by the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center to attract young professionals to the city.

"A lot of what you hear is Decatur is a good place to live if you're retiring or want to raise a family but young professionals and people who want things to do are attracted to Madison and Huntsville," Williams said.

However, Williams said they also must consider whether they want to "risk having that demand (that they live in Decatur) in their (contract) clause. What value are you getting for that tradeoff of that clause?"

Wright said his employer when he was a banker and then when he worked for Decatur Utilities required him to live in Decatur city limits.

Board member Jerry Baker said Cook's Pest Control requires him to live in the city as a company officer and he understands the difficulty in finding a place to live. He said he initially wanted to find an apartment when he moved from Atlanta to Decatur but had to settle on an expensive rental home that he later bought.

"We would drive into the parking lot, but my wife would say no before we even stopped," Baker said.

However, Baker said he heard a great report at the recent State of the City, including the development of multiple new subdivisions.

Baker said his experience serving on the Decatur Industrial Development Board showed him how important getting people to live in the city is.

"You've got to make sure you're fostering an environment for people to come to live here, to work here, to play here," Baker said. "Fundamentally, I think it's a great thing to be in the city, but I do understand the challenges."

