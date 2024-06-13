Resentencing postponed again for woman suspected of killing boss with boyfriend

Despite the prosecutor’s objection to postponing the resentencing for a woman found guilty of killing her boss with her boyfriend in 2000, a Kern County Superior Court judge delayed the hearing to October due to the defense attorney’s health issues.

Susan Clevenger, 49, was found guilty of working with her boyfriend, Kieth Bryan Shell, to kidnap her boss, Bradley St. Clair, on Aug. 7, 2000 at his family’s real estate firm on Wible Road. The Californian previously reported the police found St. Clair bound with duct tape and strangled with his tie.

Clevenger appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday while her attorney, Roger Lampkin, appeared in person to declare he had health problems that would impair his ability to defend Clevenger.

Judge Michael Bush agreed that Lampkin’s health issues made him incapable of representing Clevenger after Lampkin announced he was not ready. Bush insisted Lampkin did not have to disclose his medical history to the court.

Clevenger was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2002. In a statement to The Californian, prosecutor Gina Pearl said the court upheld the conviction after it went to the appellate court in 2004. Clevenger tried to petition for resentencing twice — once in 2016 and once in 2018, Pearl said in a statement.

However, in 2018, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1437, which allowed for clemency. This bill limited liability for accomplices in felony murder.

Pearl said in court Wednesday she objected to the postponement because this hearing has been delayed eight times before in the last two years. She reminded the judge while they argued back and forth that at the last resentencing, Bush said this case needs to move forward. Since Lampkin was in person and attended some of his other cases throughout the week, Pearl said she wanted to complete Clevenger's resentencing Wednesday.

Family members of St. Clair flew in from out of state Wednesday to give witness impact statements. In a statement to The Californian, Pearl said the family believed they could find some closure after the 2002 sentencing.

“Reopening a case over-and-over again reopens wounds that can never heal. The St. Clair family deserves justice,” Pearl wrote.

Bush postponed the sentencing to Oct. 8 and assigned defense attorney Stephanie Gunther to the case.