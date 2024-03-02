Researchers find racial gaps in higher education increased over four decades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse affirmative action in the U.S., a study co-authored by Portland State University shows racial inequality has widened in higher education within four decades.

“Shifting Tides: The Evolution of Racial Inequality in Higher Education from the 1980s through the 2010s” is a collaboration between PSU, University of Arizona, SUNY Polytechnic Institute and University of California, Berkeley.

Researchers used educational data to track college attendance among minority students in 1982, 1992, 2004 and 2013.

The four universities found that more students of all races have enrolled in higher education over the years, but Black and Latino are far less likely to enroll in selective four-year schools than their white counterparts. The article noted this disparity exists even when parents’ income and education levels are considered.

Without factoring in families’ socioeconomic status, researchers reported the gap between Black and Latino college attendees and white attendees grew by 11% from 1982 to 2013. With financial statuses considered, the gaps increased between 5% and 7%.

In Oregon, the Higher Education Coordinating Commission reported that Black high school students were 30% less likely to enroll in college courses. For Latino students, HECC recorded that 38% of them were less likely to enroll.

PSU’s data set doesn’t include numbers through 2023, when the Supreme Court overturned affirmative action — but researchers estimate last summer’s ruling will further widen the college-going gap for minority students.

With new admissions standards in place, the study authors recommend that American institutions consider other factors when admitting students.

“The Education Counsel in Washington, D.C. calls for universities to recognize the recent SCOTUS decision as an opportunity … an opportunity to integrate DEI into all university mission statements and to centralize holistic admissions practices, including identity-neutral questions that ask applicants to describe how their experiences, knowledge and expertise align with the university’s DEI mission,” PSU Associate Professor of Sociology Dara Shifrer said.

