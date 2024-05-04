Researchers looking into amusement park, water park possibility in this NC area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Economic development leaders are looking into what it takes to bring a major amusement or water park to Fayetteville.

Fayetteville City Councilwoman Brenda McNair recently introduced the idea in a council meeting.

“I feel that this will actually shift us in a direction we need to go in Fayetteville,” Councilwoman McNair said.

She said having a major amusement park in Fayetteville would draw other businesses like hotels and restaurants to the area. This would give a boost to the local tax base.

Robert Van Geons with Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation said there are a lot of people in the community who would like to see an amusement or water park. He said conversations are just starting.

No site or company has been identified at this time. However, the idea is to either build it along I-95 between Raleigh and Fayetteville within Cumberland County or near I-295.

Councilwoman Brenda McNair requested that Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation bring back feasibility information to the council. That information will be presented during the Fayetteville City Council meeting on Monday, May 6.

