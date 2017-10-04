Researchers Claim They've Found The Secret Tomb Of St. Nicholas

St. Nicholas Church in Antalya, Turkey, is believed to be the original resting place of the famous saint before his remains were removed. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Researchers believe they may have found the final resting place of St. Nick.

A recent scan of the ground beneath St. Nicholas Church in the Turkish province of Antalya has revealed what local officials say could be a secret tomb. They believe the tomb could belong to the popular Christian saint who helped inspire the legendary character Santa Claus, the Hurriyet Daily reports.

The discovery was made using ground-penetrating radar amid local speculation that St. Nicholas, who was born in the church’s town of Demre, previously known as Myra, could still be buried there.

Cemil Karabayram, head of Antalya’s Monument Authority, expressed high hopes for what may lie there.

The church, located in the town of Demre, previously known as Myra, is said to have been the original resting place of the famous saint. (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

“We believe this shrine has not been damaged at all, but it is quite difficult to get to it as there are mosaics on the floor,” Karabayram told the Turkish paper.

The process of excavating the ground is expected to take some time, with workers first having to carefully loosen and then remove the titles.

A body previously thought to have been St. Nicholas was moved out of the church in the 11th century and is believed to have wound up in Italy, Newsweek reported.

This past spring, some of those relics ― including a gold-encased rib ― left Italy for Moscow, making the relics’ first trek outside of the country in nearly 1,000 years, the Telegraph reported.

But some Turkish officials are now saying those remains could actually have belonged to an unidentified priest, not St. Nicholas. That’s the theory of Professor Yıldız Ötüken of Hacettepe University’s history of art department, according to Karabayram.

Karabayram is, therefore, remaining quite hopeful.

Cemil Karabayram, head of Antalya's Monument Authority, said it will take some time to examine the ground beneath the church, with them having to remove the mosaic tiling. (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

“The world’s eyes will be set on here,” he told Hurriyet Daily. “We claim that St. Nicholas has been kept in this temple without any damage. We are at the last stage. If we get the results, Antalya’s tourism will gain big momentum. We will start discussions at an international level after the excavations.”

Carol Myers, creator of the non-profit St. Nicholas Center, which provides information on the saint, says people shouldn’t be so sure.

“I’d say the speculation is very premature,” she told HuffPost by email on Wednesday. “If relics are found, they would need to be dated and examined by international experts. The Turks, of course, are very interested in promoting tourism. I’d be very reluctant to jump to any conclusions.”