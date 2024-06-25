New Research Suggests Eggs Might Help Prevent Alzheimer’s—As Long As You Eat This Part

Key Takeaways

New data shows a link between eating eggs and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers attribute the potential brain benefits of eggs to the choline in egg yolks.







While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, researchers are continuously investigating whether certain diet types or foods can help stave off your risk.

The latest study in the quest to identify a link between diet and Alzheimer’s prevention is all about eggs. And the results are pretty promising—as long as you eat the yolk.

To determine whether egg consumption is linked to any effect on Alzheimer’s disease, researchers used data from the Rush Memory and Aging Project cohort, leaning on information from food frequency questionnaires to track participants’ egg intake frequency. This study included data from 1,024 adults.

The researchers then zeroed in on a specific nutrient found in egg yolks—choline—that’s associated with brain health.

Over an average follow-up of 6.7 years, 280 participants (27.3%) were clinically diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia. The results of the analysis showed that weekly consumption of more than one egg was associated with a 47% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s. Thirty-nine percent of the total effect of eggs on Alzheimer’s cases was related to dietary choline.

This study builds upon findings from a previous study, which found that even limited egg consumption (~1 egg/week) was associated with a slower rate of memory decline compared to eating few to no eggs.

“The research does not prove the mechanism of this effect, but we know that several dietary components of eggs are good for the brain,” Gary Small, MD, professor and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, told Verywell. He was not involved in the new study. “Choline supports the synthesis and release of neurotransmitters important for storing memories. Omega-3 fats reduce heightened brain inflammation that contributes to neurodegeneration, and lutein reduces age-associated oxidative stress that can cause wear and tear on brain cells.”

What Is Choline?

Choline is a vital nutrient that plays a significant role in maintaining overall health, particularly brain function. Due to its similar properties and benefits, it is often grouped with B vitamins.

One of the richest and most easily accessible sources of choline is egg yolk. Choline contributes to the synthesis of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter essential for memory, mood, and muscle control. Therefore, ensuring adequate choline intake can support cognitive functions and may help in preventing certain neurological disorders.

“Eggs are one of the best sources of choline, a nutrient that 90% of Americans are not getting enough of,” registered dietitian Elizabeth Shaw, RDN, told Verywell.

One large egg provides 169 milligrams (mg) of choline. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a recommended adequate choline intake is 550 mg/day for adult males and 425 mg/day for non-pregnant and non-lactating females.



“Two eggs per day is the goal for meeting recommendations for choline and other key nutrients for brain health,” study investigator Taylor Wallace, PhD, CEO at Think Healthy Group and an adjunct nutrition professor at Tufts University, told Verywell. “This level has been shown to be unarguably safe in clinical studies, even in those with diabetes and those with or at-risk for cardiometabolic disease.”

Tips for Optimizing Your Egg Intake

To reap the most brain health benefits from eggs, be sure to include the yolk for choline and to add vegetables for more well-rounded nutrition. Try one of these meal prep options:

Incorporate boiled eggs into salads

Start the day with a vegetable omelet

Prepare deviled eggs and enjoy them with a handful of nuts

Add poached eggs to avocado toast

Make scrambled eggs with leafy greens and herbs

Make a frittata loaded with spinach and broccoli

Remember that dietary choices are important for brain health, but other factors matter as well, Small said.

“In addition to a nutritious diet, regular exercise and stress management are essential to successful aging,” he said. “A daily brisk walk can lower risk for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a 10-minute meditation session each day. Mental exercises like conversations, games, puzzles, and reading keep our minds strong and memories sharp too.”







