Rescues From Hurricane Harvey
Though rain continues to fall, rescue operations and efforts to rid the streets of Houston of some flooding have been underway
Though rain continues to fall, rescue operations and efforts to rid the streets of Houston of some flooding have been underway
aaheer63: When you shut down free speech, you're no longer a liberal, you're a fascist. When you try to erase history, you're not a liberal you're a fascist. When you publish fake news and propaganda, you're not a liberal, you're a fascist, when the media legitimizes violence against the opposite party, that's not liberalism, that's fascism, when you endorse a terrorist organization (Antifa, BLM) you're not a liberal, you're a fascist.
2.5k