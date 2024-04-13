Rescues in Action: Sunny

Meet Sunny Bear! The sweetest MOST HANDI-CAPABLE PUP EVER! Even though his back legs don't work, that doesn't stop him! Sunny was rescued within hours of facing euthanasia and the moment he was in the arms of our rescue team, he beamed from ear to ear! We don't know what caused Sunny to lose the loss of his legs but we are determined to give him the best ending to his story! Sunny needs a special savior, someone who will hep him with his wheel chair and help to express his bladder every 4 hours - if you have room in your heart we promise this little boy will be worth the effort!!

