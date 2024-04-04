Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake

At least 93 people were trapped under rubble in Taiwan after it was hit by a strong earthquake on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of /Facebook

April 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday continued to scourer through rubble for dozens of people missing and trapped in Taiwan as the self-governing territory continues to reel from the strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the island a day prior.

The temblor, the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County minutes before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, causing severe damage, including buildings to collapse.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the death toll remained static from the night before at nine dead, but the number of people injured climbed to 1,038, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency.

Responders were still working Thursday to rescue at least 93 people trapped under rubble, it said. Of those trapped, 64 were located in the Heping Mine region.

Another 52 people have been reported missing. Emergency officials said the majority are employees of a hotel that were traveling aboard buses to Taroko National Park.

The park said on Facebook that several of its trails sustained "significant damage" and it will be closed until at least Sunday.

It added in a statement that some visitors had been injured on its trails during the temblor.

Meanwhile, the Central Disaster Response Center is warning the public that there is the possibility of further earthquakes.

"Please remain vigilant at all times, prepare for aftershocks, and be aware that mountain roads are prone to landslides and falling rocks after earthquakes," the center said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Taiwan has been hit by nearly 50 aftershocks since the first earthquake struck.