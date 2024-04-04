Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
April 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday continued to scourer through rubble for dozens of people missing and trapped in Taiwan as the self-governing territory continues to reel from the strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the island a day prior.
The temblor, the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County minutes before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, causing severe damage, including buildings to collapse.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the death toll remained static from the night before at nine dead, but the number of people injured climbed to 1,038, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency.
Responders were still working Thursday to rescue at least 93 people trapped under rubble, it said. Of those trapped, 64 were located in the Heping Mine region.
【0403花蓮地震中央災害應變中心 第4次工作會報暨情資研判會議】
最新災情： ⚠️目前共9人死亡，1,038人受傷，93人受困，52人失聯 ⚠️台8線東段部分已於3日21時搶通至布洛灣路段，預計4日10時可搶通至九曲洞路段、14時搶通至天祥段，西段141.1~142.2K慈恩路段預計於4日20時搶通，148.3k預計6日18時搶通— 消防署 (@NFA_TAIWAN) April 4, 2024
Another 52 people have been reported missing. Emergency officials said the majority are employees of a hotel that were traveling aboard buses to Taroko National Park.
The park said on Facebook that several of its trails sustained "significant damage" and it will be closed until at least Sunday.
It added in a statement that some visitors had been injured on its trails during the temblor.
Meanwhile, the Central Disaster Response Center is warning the public that there is the possibility of further earthquakes.
"Please remain vigilant at all times, prepare for aftershocks, and be aware that mountain roads are prone to landslides and falling rocks after earthquakes," the center said in a statement.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Taiwan has been hit by nearly 50 aftershocks since the first earthquake struck.