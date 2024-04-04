Rescuer weeps as his father killed by Russian attack

STORY: Ihor Klymenko published on the Telegram messaging app a video of Volodymyr Logvinov, whose father, 52-year-old Vladyslav Logvinov, he said, was killed by the second wave of Russian attack.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the design of the residential building, the house number, windows and drainpipe seen in the video which matched file imagery of the area.

A Russian drone attack struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and an energy facility in the surrounding region on Thursday, killing four people and severing power for 350,000 residents, officials said.

Governor Oleh Synehubov said three rescue workers had been killed in a repeat strike after they reached a residential block hit in one attack.