Rescuer steps in to save dog with box on head for months — and takes ‘sweet’ pup home

The man who freed a dog with a box stuck on his head for months forged a bond with the “sweet” canine.

Now, the Cane Corso is the “newest member of the Miller household.”

The dog, now named Bear, was seen running around with a black box stuck on his head, evading Alabama rescuers for months, McClatchy News reported.

‘Ninja’ dog with box on its head evaded Alabama rescuers for months — until now

Rescuers with the City of Mobile Animal Services attempted net guns, traps and tranquilizers to free the stray dog from his predicament, but none of those options worked, director Robert Bryant said.

“The best word for that dog is he’s a ninja,” Bryant told WKRG.

Finally, on Feb. 21, a team used barricades to corral the dog into a smaller area, where shelter volunteer Martin Miller was able to yank the box off the dog’s head as he ran by the group.

With the box off the dog’s head, they were finally able to trap him in a standard box trap, Miller shared on Facebook.

“The staff absolutely LOVE him and he is being treated like a king,” Miller said. “He is very sweet and has a long happy life ahead of him! His name is Bear and he is amazing. Thanks to all involved.”

Accompanied by a video of Bear licking his face, Miller said the dog “came out of his shell” and enjoyed the attention of those at the shelter.

Staff described him as a “sweet gentleman.”

In a series of social media posts, Miller began documenting the bond he was forming with the dog he helped save, taking him for car rides and later introducing him to his own pets at home as he began the process of adopting the “big guy.”

Miller still had to go through the process of applying to adopt Bear and making sure his family was the right fit before he got to take him home.

“Trying to find a good home for a dog that’s garnered this much publicity is always a big deal,” Bryant said in an interview with WKRG. “There’s gonna be a ton of people that wanna take him home.”

Eventually, the shelter determined Bear would settle in nicely with Miller.

“We got to thinking about it, and really, who better than one of the team members that spent so much time trying to get him off the streets in the first place,” Bryant told WKRG.

Bear is recovering from his ordeal in Miller’s home, which he said is likely the first place Bear has ever had a real bed to sleep on. Despite his size, the 150-pound dog is likely underweight and gulps down water that Miller gave him in a cooking pot, his new owner shared.

“It’s just an absolute miracle I feel,” Miller wrote. “I’m just a soft hearted guy but I feel he has a purpose on this earth.”

