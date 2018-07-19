Rescued Thai football boys pray at Buddhist temple as they begin first day back home

The Thai football boys and their coach began their first day back home with their families since they were rescued from a flooded cave with a trip to a Buddhist temple on Thursday to pray for protection from misfortunes.

The 11 boys and the coach kneeled and pressed their hands in prayer to the tune of chanting monks. They were joined by relatives and friends at the Wat Pra That Doi Wao temple, overlooking Myanmar on Thailand's northern border.

The remaining member of the Wild Boars football team - Adul Sargon - is not a Buddhist and did not attend the ceremony, meant to extend one's life and protect it from dangers.

The team has already said they would ordain as Buddhist novices to honour a former Thai navy SEAL diver who died in the cave while making preparations for their rescue.

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach faced the media for the first time since their ordeal, describing their surprise at seeing two British divers rising from muddy waters in the recesses of the cave. It would be another week before they were pulled out of the Tham Luang cave.

Members of the rescued football team take part in a religious ceremony Credit: AP

"We weren't sure if it was for real," 14-year-old Adul said. "So we stopped and listened. And it turned out to be true. I was shocked."

In one poignant and emotional moment at the news conference, a portrait was displayed of Saman Gunan, the Thai diver who died. One of the boys, 11-year-old Chanin "Titan" Vibulrungruang, the youngest of the group, covered his eyes as if wiping away a tear.

"I feel sad. And another thing is I'm really impressed with Sgt. Sam for sacrificing his life for all 13 Wild Boars to be able to live our lives outside happily and normally," he said. "When we found out, everyone was sad. Extremely sad, like we were the cause of this that made the sergeant's family sad and having to face problems."

The Wild Boars had entered the cave on June 23 for what was to be a relaxing excursion after football practice. But rain began, and water soon filled the cavern, cutting off their escape, and they huddled on a patch of dry ground deep inside the cave.

Coach Ekapol "Ake" Chanthawong said the trip was meant to last one hour, simply because "each of us wanted to see what was inside."

The boys hold a portrait of Saman Gunan, the Thai SEAL diver who died during their rescue Credit: AP

When the hour was up, they were pretty deep inside and already had swum through some flooded areas in the spirit of adventure. But in turning back, he discovered the way was not at all clear, and he swam ahead to scout the route, attaching a rope to himself so the boys could pull him back if necessary.