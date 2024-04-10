Rescued puppy thought to have been thrown from car

A newborn puppy found injured in the road was thought to have been thrown from a moving car.

The terrier puppy named Puzzle was believed to be only a few days old and her eyes were still closed.

The puppy, who weighed 83g (2.9oz) had a cleft palate and the RSPCA thinks this was why she was abandoned in Surrey last month.

An animal rescuer is now hand-rearing Puzzle, who had a cut to her head and scuffs on her nose.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Kitchin said it was thought Puzzle may have been abandoned because of her birth defect.

She said: “We fear that her owners may have abandoned her instead of seeking veterinary treatment due to the costs associated with any corrective surgery.”

The charity said Puzzle was starting to heal and getting "stronger and stronger every day".

The RSPCA wants to hear from anyone who has information about the puppy, who was found in Burgoyne Road, Sunbury, on 5 March, or the people who dumped her.

