Rescued dog is a talented ‘escape artist.’ The Great Dane needs a home — with a fence

A rescued dog is a talented “escape artist” — so he will need a new home with a fenced-in yard.

Cletus the Great Dane is up for adoption after getting a rough start to life. Rescuers said the “resilient” dog was picked up as a stray in Louisiana, where he faced starvation and other health issues before he was brought to Florida.

“Cletus fought through it all with a wagging tail and a spirit that refused to be broken,” the Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue wrote March 13 in a Facebook post. “When he first came to us, he weighed 50 lbs less than he should, but with time, patience, and plenty of TLC, he’s now a thriving, healthy Dane.”

Cletus is described as a “gentle giant” and “social butterfly.” The pup, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, also has a “heart as big as his goofy grin.”

But “be prepared for a little magic act,” the rescue warned.

“Cletus has a talent for being an escape artist, likely a skill acquired during his life on the run,” the animal organization wrote. “A secure fence is a must to keep this spirited Dane safe and sound.”

Cletus is ready for his next chapter after he reportedly received treatment for several health problems, including anemia, intestinal worms and fleas. The dog is living in Pensacola — a city in the Florida Panhandle — while he waits for a “home that can match his love for laughter and playfulness.”

“If you’re ready to welcome a lovable, resilient, and slightly mischievous giant into your life, look no further than Cletus,” the rescue wrote.

The Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue, which didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information, said Cletus was still in need of a family as of March 13. More details about its adoption process can be found at nwflgdr.com

