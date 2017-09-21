Rescue workers race to find survivors at collapsed Mexico City school

Rescuers labored against the odds on Thursday to find survivors trapped beneath crumpled buildings in central Mexico following the country’s deadliest earthquake in 32 years, as the search for a 12-year-old schoolgirl that transfixed the nation faced complications.

More than 50 survivors have been plucked from disaster sites in Mexico City since Tuesday afternoon’s 7.1-magnitude quake, leading to impassioned choruses of “Yes, we can!” from first responders, volunteers and spectators gathered around the ruins.

At least 237 other people have died and 1,900 were injured.

As the chance of survival diminished with each passing hour, officials vowed to continue with search-and-rescue efforts such as the one at a collapsed school in the south of the capital. At the site, Navy-led rescuers have communicated with the 12-year-old girl, but were still unable to dig her free.

Just as it seemed rescuers were going to save the girl, they had to suspend their work early on Thursday morning due to a collapse within the building’s debris, local media reported.

Eleven other children were rescued from the same Enrique Rebsamen School, where students are aged roughly 6 to 15. Twenty-one children and four adults there were killed. (Reuters)

