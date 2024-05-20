Rescue workers: Iran president's helicopter found

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa

Rescue teams in Iran have found the helicopter believed to have crashed with President Ebrahim Raisi Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and seven others on board.

After a search operation lasting several hours, the emergency services were still around 2 kilometres away from the site and had identified the helicopter, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir-Hussein Kuliwand, said on state television early on Monday morning.