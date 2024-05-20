Rescue workers: Iran president's helicopter found

DPA
·1 min read
1
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rescue teams in Iran have found the helicopter believed to have crashed with President Ebrahim Raisi Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and seven others on board.

After a search operation lasting several hours, the emergency services were still around 2 kilometres away from the site and had identified the helicopter, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir-Hussein Kuliwand, said on state television early on Monday morning.