Rescue workers: Iran president's helicopter found
Rescue teams in Iran have found the helicopter believed to have crashed with President Ebrahim Raisi Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and seven others on board.
After a search operation lasting several hours, the emergency services were still around 2 kilometres away from the site and had identified the helicopter, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir-Hussein Kuliwand, said on state television early on Monday morning.