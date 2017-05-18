Rescue shelter posted an adoption listing for an 'utter bastard of a cat'

Be warned, this cat is not for the inexperienced or faint hearted.

The Cat People of Melbourne are hoping someone will adopt an adorably evil looking cat named Lord Bigglesworth or Mr. Biggles, for short.

In a hilarious post on petrescue.com, Mr. Biggles' "human slave" explained some of the cat's best features including "how to play with a dog and not kill it" and "rip shred tear - being firm with boundaries."

The group warns not to be fooled by his "slinky shiny black fur and big yellow eyes" as he has a tendency to nip at unwanted advances and is prone to throw a "catty tantrum if he can't go outside when he wants to be let out."

The introduction really says it all.

"Mr Biggles (also known as Lord Bigglesworth) is an utter, utter, utter bastard."

However, Mr. Biggles does have a softer side as he enjoys playing with kittens, snores a bit while sleeping, and cuddles with humans, but only on his terms. The group explains that Mr. Biggles needs an owner who doesn't take nipping personally but also won't let him get away by being a bad kitty.

We hope Mr. Biggles finds his human soulmate soon.