Rescue Puppy Yoga brings people and puppies together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rescue Puppy Yoga (RPY) is a local organization that brings rescued pups together with safe people who are looking to adopt them—or just give them a cuddle.

“We’re here for these rescue dogs,” said Johnna Adkins, a volunteer with RPY. “They’ve had traumatic backgrounds. They might have been left on the side of the road. They might have been dumped, they might have been abused or hurt, or anything like that.”

Founder Rayvn Robbins, Head Teacher at Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, began Rescue Puppy Yoga in 2021, “with the hopes that the world, in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdown, would happily accept an opportunity to down dog with some down dogs!” according to the RPY website.

RPY also operates in Nashville, Tennessee, and Texas, which Adkins says is 2nd in the nation for the highest number of euthanized dogs. The dogs at Rescue Puppy Yoga’s events are foster animals who have been rescued from euthanasia, puppy mills, and backyard breeders.

“You know, that’s what we need to stop,” says Adkins. “We want to stop the breeding. We want to stop the backyard breeding like all the puppy mills and stuff. Most of those dogs never see daylight. Most of those dogs never get to be loved and be at home.”

A variety of Rescue Puppy Yoga events are currently scheduled in Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins throughout the end of June. Take a look at the RPY Events Calendar to learn more.

“It’s great,” says Adkins with a smile. “There’s nothing else that I would rather do in my entire life than Rescue Puppy Yoga.”

