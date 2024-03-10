Rescue of missing woman shows sheriff’s deputies don’t get enough credit

As a long-time Palm Desert resident and former law enforcement member I write to you. Earlier today an elderly, at-risk woman went missing within the gates of Palm Valley Country Club. An immediate call went out and Riverside County Sheriff patrols and helicopter responded to lead and assist local security and concerned homeowners in the search. The good news is she was found and is safe.

The reason I am writing is to commend those deputies responding on their professional and caring response. It seems that the media is quick to report any wisp of real, or usually perceived, wrongdoings … and seldom do we read about the good. All I can say is that we are in good if not great hands with these young men and woman watching our backs. Let’s be sure it is a two-way street.

Mike House, Palm Desert

Cable television ads are exhausting

The rain provided idle time to surf a multitude of cable channels. Rather than being entertained or enlightened, I was inundated with names created by elite-degreed folks throwing scrabble chips in the air.

The constant airing of drug commercials, Arexvy, Brezti, Dupixent, Fasenra, Ibrance, Kerindia, Keytruda, Mavyret, Musely, Otezla, Ozempic, Qutenza, Rexulti, Skyrizi, Tepeeza, Ubrelvy, Ultomiris, Vraylar and Zavzpret.

I pined for Tony the Tiger, Cal Worthington and his dog Spot, Marlboro man, Where's the beef? Budweiser frogs and of course, the "Mikey likes it" cereal commercial. I'd prefer one drags their fingernails on a chalkboard than endure any further Mike Lindell or "Kars for Kids." I may have worn out my mute button.

Mike Morrison, Yucca Valley

Rep. Calvert doesn’t deserve your vote

I read with disgust the opinion column of Tom Pinard “Reflecting valley residents and values, Ken Calvert deserves our vote.”

Long on praise Pinard was short on facts, and failed to explain Mr. Calvert’s dismal voting record. “Residents” to me suggests the average working persons of our community. Pinard failed to mention that Rep. Calvert seems to vote 100% of the time favoring big business, the wealthy and special interests.

Calvert doesn’t deserve our vote. His voting record, though tired, is continually predictable, repetitive, clearly representing the “values” of his wealthy cronies and corporations.

Calvert votes against consumer protections (favoring big business), voting repeatedly against the interests of the middle class, generously and conveniently giving corporations a pass on environmental issues, corporate profits, consumer protections and even women’s rights. No Mr. Pinard, Ken Calvert does not have our values and does not deserve our vote. Congressman Calvert’s values are pathetically out of sync with the average working/middle class. Pinard’s closing remarks states that we need someone in Washington who will represent us. Clearly, Calvert is not that someone.

J Mullay, Palm Springs

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Thank you to Riverside County deputies who rescued Palm Desert woman