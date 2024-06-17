Rescue efforts underway after plane crashes in Merrimack River in North Andover

A small plane crashed in the Merrimack River in North Andover on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officials confirmed to Boston 25 News that firefighters from the North Andover Fire Department are responding to the scene of the crash near an Amazon facility.

Five boats launched from the Main Street boat ramp to perform rescue efforts and a Massachusetts State Police dive team has also been called in to assist.

The plane that crashed was a single-engine Van’s RV-6A and only one pilot was on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There was no immediate word on the pilot’s condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the plane crashed in the river around 2:15 p.m., the FAA added. Lawrence Municipal Airport is not far from the scene of the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading an investigation into the crash.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says it’s also monitoring the situation.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information.

North Andover Fire Department says a small plane has crashed into the Merrimack River @boston25 5 boats have been launched to perform rescue efforts pic.twitter.com/kzSAMvkoGH — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

