Rescue crews save woman trapped inside her vehicle in flood waters along Saw Mill Run Boulevard

A woman was rescued from her vehicle that got stuck in Brookline flood waters Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Water rescue paramedics deployed their boat to get the woman out of her car.

She was not hurt, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

