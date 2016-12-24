Rescue Cat Gives Birth To Kittens Underneath the Christmas Tree

One family received a surprise under the Christmas tree when the stray cat they saved gave birth.

The cat’s owner, Danielle Lopez, 17, said her family rescued the stray cat, Tink, off the street last fall ago then began to notice that she was gaining weight.

“We thought she was pregnant but we just weren't sure and then after a few weeks we could feel the babies in her,” Lopez told InsideEdition.com.

And to the family’s surprise their five little gifts were waiting from them under the Christmas tree last week.

“I was on the phone with my mom and heard crying and went to check who was crying and saw the firstborn out under the tree,” said Lopez.

In honor of the Christmas spirit they gave the babies five babies, one of which was stillborn, holiday names.

My cat just gave birth under our Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/uEKJNOkpLi — Danielle (@WeTheDanielle) December 14, 2016

“We named them Noel, Joy, Christmas, Jesus (the stillborn), and Faith,” said Lopez. “We plan on keeping them.”

