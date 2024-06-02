Rerouted: Nightly detours to begin on I-565 near Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Drivers coming down I-565 near Town Madison this week need to plan for a reroute, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT plans to install the next series of bridge girders for the Town Madison Interchange. These bridge girders are steel beams that will support the future interchange and will be installed by a crane.

ALDOT said that weather permitting, all westbound traffic will be detoured between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly, Sunday, June 2, through Thursday, June 6.

The detour for westbound traffic will be Madison Boulevard from Exit 13 to Wall Triana Highway to Exit 9.

According to ALDOT, traffic signal timings have been adjusted in preparation for the increase in traffic and the Madison Police Department will be helping with traffic control.

The interchange project has been ongoing since last February.

