Republicans say tax plan will boost growth. How much, and for how long?

The Republican tax rewrite that has now passed both House and Senate represents a legislative triumph for one core idea: that lighter tax burdens mean more economic growth.

Right now, it’s not just the sales pitch behind the tax plans, it’s arguably the idea that most unites a Republican Party challenged by internal divisions and electoral uncertainty.

“If we can’t do better than 1.9 percent [growth], we’ve got real problems in this country,” Sen. Rob Portman (R) of Ohio said last week, citing the current growth rate projected for the next decade by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Recommended: Tax dodging quiz: What's legal and what's not?

But now comes the test: Will the theory turn into economic reality? Will the virtue of tax cuts ring true for the voters who will decide coming elections?

Many economists say the House and Senate plans – which now must be reconciled into a final bill – may serve more as a giveaway to the rich than an enhancer of growth.

At the same time, wage growth and gross domestic product have disappointed in recent years. During seven years of recovery since the Great Recession, not once has GDP notched a calendar-year gain of 3 percent or higher. It’s not just economists on the political right who see a connection between growth and the health of America's social fabric. Many finance experts say lower corporate tax rates could boost long-term growth, at least modestly.

“The corporate rate cut by itself certainly should be a pro-growth provision,” says Alan Viard, a resident scholar at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and former senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. “Telling companies both American and foreign-chartered that they can keep 80 percent of their profits operating in the US instead of 65 percent should make the United States a more attractive investment location. So you should see capital flow to the United States, which would make American workers more productive and would drive up their wages.”

The GOP bills would cut the top tax rate on corporations from 35 percent of income to 20 percent, while also reshaping the individual side of the tax code.

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

The idea of reducing nominal tax rates on corporations has had fans on the left, such as former-President Barack Obama, as well as on the right. The centrist Information Technology and Innovation Foundation is among those seeing a potentially sizable long-term boost in GDP from such reform.

The US stock market has rallied as prospects for passage of the tax legislation have improved.

But if many economists embrace the idea of making US corporate tax rates more competitive with those in other advanced nations, that doesn’t mean they necessarily like the GOP bills. Some see the tax plans adding a bit to long-term growth, but other prominent forecasters including Goldman Sachs and the Tax Policy Center forecast almost no GDP boost from the plan after 10 years.

And Republicans in Congress have pledged not just growth, but that Americans at all income levels will participate. Polls show voters are skeptical, and nonpartisan analysis by the staff of Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation shows big benefits flowing to the rich under both the House and Senate plans, while the Senate version causes tax cuts for individual taxpayers to expire after 2025.

“It’s more of a sugar high” than a recipe for long-term growth, says Kimberly Clausing, an economist at Reed College in Portland, Ore. “And it’s a sugar high for those at the top of the [income] distribution.”

The Republican tax packages do contain some progressive components, such as limiting mortgage-interest deductions that help higher-income families the most, Ms. Clausing says.

A larger standard deduction, present in both plans, would give a tax break to many moderate-income households, for example. So would an enlarged child tax credit.

QUESTIONABLE APPEAL

But the bills also contain controversial elements. Eliminating the deductibility of state and local income taxes hurts many taxpayers from high-tax states. Removal of Obamacare’s mandate to have health insurance, or pay a tax penalty, is projected to result in fewer Americans with insurance and higher premiums.

Tax-rate cuts for individuals expire in the Senate bill, while both bills contain big tax breaks for the rich – from curbing the estate tax to reducing taxes on “pass-through” business income. And to the degree that tax cuts add to deficits, it may result in automatic cuts to programs including Medicare unless Congress comes up with alternative budget plans.