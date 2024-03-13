Republicans seeking 92nd state House seat to debate tonight at Red Land High School

Five Republican candidates seeking the nomination for the 92nd state House of Representatives seat will participate in a debate tonight.

The debate, hosted by the Republican Committee people from the district, will be held at 6 p.m. at Red Land High School, 560 Fishing Creek Road, Fairview Township. The doors to the auditorium will open at 5:15 p.m., a news release states.

State Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, will be vacating the seat. She is running for senator in the Pennsylvania 31st District. State Senator Mike Regan announced in January that he would not be seeking re-election.

The five candidates seeking the 92nd District seat are:

Marc Anderson of Carroll Township

Matthew Davis of Dover Township

Holly Kelley of Dillsburg

Zachary Kile of Warrington Township

Chris Wyatt of Carroll Township

Moderators of the event are Jeff Piccola, former state senator and past chair of the York County Republican Committee and Jim Mann, former York County Republican Committee member and state GOP Committeeman and former counsel to the York County committee, the release states.

The 92nd District covers the boroughs of Dillsburg, Goldsboro, Lewisberry and York Haven and the townships of Carroll, Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington.

Meet the candidates: A different kind of candidate forum in 10th District race: YDR, others plan March 25 event

Primary day information

When: Tuesday, April 23. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Are you registered? Find the status of your voter registration online at vote.pa.gov. The deadline to register is April 8.

Mail-in ballot: Apply for a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online at vote.pa.gov or contact the local elections office. The deadline to apply is April 16.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Republican debate for 92nd Legislative District seat: Anderson, Davis, Kelley, Kile, Wyatt