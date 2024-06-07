Republicans representing Pueblo respond to Colorado GOP 'God Hates Pride' email

Republican candidates on the ballot in Pueblo County this November have responded to an anti-LGBTQ+ email sent out this June by the Colorado Republican Party and signed by state party chair Dave Williams.

The email contains the subject line "God Hates Pride" and features a sermon video from Pastor Mark Driscoll with a thumbnail featuring the phrase "God Hates Flags" — a slogan similar to one containing a slur and often used by the Westboro Baptist Church during pickets of military funerals and anti-LGBTQ+ protests.

In addition to featuring a video with the phrase "God Hates Flags," the state party's email says that members of the LGBTQ+ community want to "groom" and "sexually exploit" children in an effort to "normalize pedophilia."

The state party's messaging has been condemned by several individuals, including Republicans from Colorado. However, Williams said the party makes "no apologies" for the messaging in a statement shared with the Chieftain on June 7.

"We make no apologies for saying God hates pride or pride flags as it’s an agenda that harms children and undermines parental authority, and the only backlash we see is coming from radical Democrats, the fake news media, and weak Republicans who bow down at the feet of leftist cancel culture,” Williams said.

Colorado Republican state party chair Dave Williams speaks during the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Republican CO-3 candidates condemn state party messaging as 'inappropriate' and 'massive failure'

Jeff Hurd, a Republican candidate running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District seat, called the God Hates Pride email "another massive failure by state GOP leadership" and the allusion to the Westboro Baptist Church "both un-Christian and wrong" in an email correspondence with the Chieftain.

"The message itself is fundamentally against what we need to do as Republicans in Colorado—which is adding and multiplying voters who support us, not dividing and subtracting them," Hurd told the Chieftain. "I look forward to unifying Coloradans and working together to make our district a better place to live and work."

Russ Andrews, another Republican running in CO-3, also condemned the use of the phrase "God Hates Flags" and a subsequent call by the Colorado Republican Party on X.com to "Burn all the #pride flags this June" in a June 6 news release.

"Our focus as Republicans should be on uniting our party, bringing in independent voters, and winning elections," the news release said. "The divisive rhetoric and actions from our state GOP leadership, such as those displayed by Chair Dave Williams, do nothing but alienate voters and create unnecessary fractures within our ranks."

A rainbow flag waves at Pueblo's Pride Parade and Festival in Mineral Palace Park on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Pueblo resident and fellow Republican CO-3 candidate Stephen Varela denounced rhetoric used by the Colorado Republican Party and Williams as well in an email correspondence with the Chieftain.

"As a Republican who describes himself as fiscally conservative and socially awesome, I denounce Dave Williams' inappropriate, divisive rhetoric in the strongest terms. Dave Williams seems hell-bent on making our party smaller and less relevant," Varela told the Chieftain.

Ron Hanks, a candidate for CO-3 endorsed by the Colorado Republican Party, told the Chieftain he was unavailable to respond by deadline. Other Republicans in the CO-3 race, including Curtis McCrackin and Lew Webb, were contacted by the Chieftain, but did not respond.

Stephen Varela was joined by dozens of supporters on stage when speaking at the CO-3 assembly in Pueblo on April 5, 2024.

Republican candidates for Pueblo County Commissioner, state house districts say their piece on state party rhetoric

Republican Pueblo County Commissioner District 2 candidate Paula McPheeters told the Chieftain that she is running to represent all citizens of Pueblo County and that individuals are tired of "inflammatory language that ignores the issues they care the most about."

"The American flag, over time, has been such a unifying force in our country," McPheeters said. "That flag represents the best of America. Let’s get back to that, let’s value those ideals more than divisive rhetoric."

Steven Rodriguez, a Republican candidate for Pueblo County Commissioner District 1, told the Chieftain that he may choose to "agree or not agree" with the state party's opinion and that the "extreme fringe" Westboro Baptist Church does not reflect the views of the Republican Party.

"I have spoken to thousands of Puebloans," Rodriguez said in an email. "They are concerned about the 30% increase in homicides, the out of control drug use, the hundreds of homeless in our community of whom I’ve visited in their camps on numerous occasions. These must be the focus not the extreme views of fringe groups."

Pueblo's Republican delegation during the Colorado Republican Party's state assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Colorado Rep. Ty Winter is a Republican running for re-election in Colorado House District 47. He told the Chieftain that he did not believe messaging like "God Hates Flags" and "Burn all the #pride flags this June" was appropriate as he does not condone hatred of fellow Americans.

Pueblo Classical Academy: Pueblo D70 votes to revoke charter of Pueblo Classical Academy, close school by July

"With that being said, as Republicans, we rebuke any attempt at the sexualization and indoctrination of children by any group," Winter said.

Christina Mascarenas, a Republican running for Colorado House District 46, told the Chieftain that she agrees with Andrews that Republicans should avoid "divisive rhetoric" and should instead focus on support for law enforcement, decreasing crime, decreasing homelessness and increasing economic development.

"At the end of the day, Pueblo residents from all walks of life want to feel safe and know their family and property are safe; this is a bipartisan issue that transcends political parties and lifestyles," Mascarenas said.

Mascarenas' primary opponent, Kim Swearingen, told the Chieftain that sentiments in the God Hates Pride email do not reflect the Republicans she has talked to and that statements about the LGBTQ+ community in the email do not reflect her own opinion.

"I am a person of faith committed to walking the path of Jesus as much as I can," Swearingen said. "I respect people as they are and believe in the Golden Rule. I treat them as I would like to be treated."

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

Chieftain reporter Anna Lynn Winfrey contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Colorado GOP email faces backlash from Republicans representing Pueblo