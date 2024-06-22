Republicans replace deceased candidate to run against Carson for U.S. 7th District seat

Marion County Republican precinct committee members selected John Schmitz on Saturday to replace deceased candidate Jennifer Pace in the race for U.S. House District 7.

Schmitz will face longtime Democratic incumbent André Carson this November. Carson has served in Congress for 16 years, beating his Republican opponent by double-digit percentage points each election cycle.

Schmitz got the nomination over Catherine Ping, a retired army lieutenant colonel who's run four times previously as well as Jim Case, a businessman who lost the 8th District Republican primary and switched to the 7th District, and J.D. Miniear, who has run previously but never won the nomination.

A 62-year old masonry contractor and Facebook talk show host, Schmitz decided to run when Pace, who he knew personally, passed away suddenly in March. He’d helped with her campaign and he said he felt like she wanted him to “pick up the torch.”

He previously ran for Indiana House District 97, representing southwest Indianapolis and Belmont, in 2022, losing Democratic Justin Moed by around 20 percentage points.

Schmitz knows winning the 7th District is a long shot. Democrats have held the seat since 2002, when Carson’s grandmother, Julia Carson, was first elected.

