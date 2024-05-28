Republicans Randy White, Kevin Carrico elected to Jacksonville City Council leadership

Randy White and Kevin Carrico will be the new leaders of Jacksonville City Council, the council voted Tuesday.

White, a retired firefighter from the Westside and current vice president, is in his second term as District 12 council person. Carrico works at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida and is serving his first full term representing District 4. Both are Republicans.

A council president has a one-year term and is responsible for assigning other members to council committees, forming special committees and setting a legislative agenda. They are largely considered one of the most influential people in city government, and the vice president is almost always elected to become the next president.

Council member Randy White addresses the audience after the votes were tabulated to make him the next council president. The Jacksonville City Council held a special meeting Tuesday, May 28, 2024 to elect the Council President and Vice President designates. Council member Randy White was unanimously elected as the Council President designate and Kevin Carrico got most of the votes, to be elected as the Council Vice President designate. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

“I feel this council is my family,” White said after receiving a unanimous vote. “ I’ll always treat you fair and try to get you to the places you want to be in your council or your district.”

“I look forward to balancing these roles and leadership and also serving my district and just know that I'm here to make your lives better,” Carrico said after receiving 15 votes.

Council member Michael Boylan from Mandarin received four votes for the role of vice president from himself, Matt Carlucci, Jimmy Peluso and Tyrona Clark-Murray.

What will be new leadership priorities?

During leadership meetings among council members, White said he would look to finish the work he and current Council President Ron Salem started this year with Jaguars stadium negotiations and planning a new Duval County jail.

Additionally, he would prioritize finding ways to recruit and retain public safety officers in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, among correctional officers and in JFRD, by studying how to give them an option between a 401(k) retirement plan and a Florida Retirement System.

Carrico promised in the same meetings to primarily support the president’s goals. He did not think the vice president should “carry much of a personal agenda legislatively” but that he shared White’s care for public safety, as well as parks and neighborhoods.

“There's no one else up here that I’d rather be serving under as vice president than you Mr. President-elect [White],” Carrico said.

The installation of new leadership positions will be June 20 at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Randy White will be new City Council president, Kevin Carrico as VP