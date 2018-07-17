Republicans Quick To Slam Russian Interference, Less So To Call Out Trump

The bizarre press conference Monday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin drew heated criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Many Republicans were quick to call out Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and to defend the U.S. intelligence community ― though fewer were willing to directly condemn Trump’s Putin-friendly rhetoric.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said during the press conference Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

This unprecedented decision by a U.S. president to publicly side with a foreign adversary over the country’s intelligence agencies and several congressional committees elicited only tepid rebukes from GOP leadership.

Timid Pushback

Like many Republican lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indirectly pushed back on Trump’s comments by blasting Russia and standing by U.S. intelligence.

“The Russians are not our friends,” McConnell said Monday. “I’ve said that repeatedly, I say it again today. And I have complete confidence in our intelligence community and the findings that they have announced.”

On Tuesday, the majority leader gave reporters a bit more: “To our European friends, we value the NATO treaty, the most significant military alliance in world history. We believe the European Union countries are our friends, the Russians are not.”

McConnell also raised the possibility that there would be congressional action on another Russia sanctions bill.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) followed suit on Monday with a response likely more palatable to the president.

“The intelligence community, including the House Intelligence Committee, has looked extensively into Russian election meddling in the United States,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I fully support their findings and their work to hold those responsible to account.”

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) offered even softer pushback, stating that he disagreed with Putin but felt engaging with him was “necessary.”

“Engaging with even somebody as evil as Putin is necessary,” Cornyn said in a statement. “The way I interpret it is the president was trying to maintain some rapport with him. ... I agree with our intelligence officials that they did attempt to meddle in the election.”

Dozens more Republican lawmakers echoed these statements, including senior Sens. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and John Thune (R-S.D.), as well as Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Bill Flores (R-Texas).

Others, such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a Trump loyalist, tweeted cryptic responses to the press conference.

#Putin’s interference in 2016 didn’t elect Trump & it doesn’t mean we don’t deal with him on other issues. But we can’t afford to forget he always exploits weakness. If we don’t acknowledge & punish what he did,his next attack on us will be bolder,more brazen & far more damaging.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 16, 2018

Russia meddled in the election and we can’t trust them. BUT can we trust Clapper, Comey, McCabe, and Strzok?

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 17, 2018

Fiery Condemnation

Peppered among GOP lawmakers’ Russian-aimed responses were a few direct blows to Trump.

“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant,” Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in a statement. “Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary; but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are — a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she was “stunned” by Trump’s failure to hold Putin accountable, while Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) told CNN he felt Trump had been “manipulated” by Russian intelligence.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) dubbed Trump’s decision to hold both countries responsible for poor U.S.-Russia relations as “bizarre” and “flat-out wrong.”

“The United States is not to blame,” he said in a statement. “America wants a good relationship with the Russian people but Vladimir Putin and his thugs are responsible for Soviet-style aggression. When the President plays these moral equivalence games, he gives Putin a propaganda win he desperately needs.”