'Republicans are the pro-crime party': What the GOP revenge threats reveal
President Biden is in France to mark 80 years since the D-Day invasion at Normandy. He'll also give a speech on the importance of democracy and the global struggle against authoritarianism. Meanwhile, Republicans are promising to punish Democrats for a New York jury's guilty verdict against Donald Trump. Molly Jong-Fast, Glenn Kirschner, and Evan McMorris Santoro join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.