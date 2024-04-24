Republicans press for ethics investigation into senator charged with burglary

Co-chairs of the omnibus veterans and military affairs finance bill conference committee, Sen. Nicole Mitchell and Rep. Jerry Newton, listen to a public testifier May 1, 2023. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Public Information Services.

Republican senators filed an ethics complaint Wednesday against state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, a Democrat from Woodbury, after she was charged Tuesday with burglarizing her stepmother’s home.

According to a police report, she drove over three hours from Woodbury to Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota; police found her shortly before 5 a.m. in her stepmother’s basement dressed in black clothing and a black hat, brandishing a flashlight encased in a black sock. She was seeking to retrieve some of her late father’s possessions because her stepmother had stopped communicating, according to the police report.

With Mitchell missing, the motion failed 33-33.

The Senate did not take up other bills as planned Wednesday.

Democrats, who control the Senate by a single vote, have to deal with a legislative to-do list while fending off public pressure to dump Mitchell, who’s indicated she has no interest in resigning.

Republicans said Mitchell should face a Senate investigation and potential removal.

Dressed in all black — as opposed to his usual colorful pastels — Sen. Eric Lucero, R-Saint Michael, said an ethics investigation needs to begin immediately, and read from the criminal complaint on the Senate floor, including the part where Mitchell allegedly told police “I know I did something bad.”

Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said under our criminal system, Mitchell is presumed innocent and deserves due process. Republicans warned that if lawmakers don’t begin an investigation immediately, the legislative session could end before it’s complete. The session is scheduled to end May 20.

“We are very committed to due process in this body,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, said Minnesotans are taking the case very seriously and the Senate needs to be able to continue to govern.

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, chair of the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, said senators should not act as judge and jury, and should not rush to judgment with an “unprecedented” attempt to bypass the usual ethics committee process.

Johnson said the Senate would be under a “cloud of doubt” for the rest of the session, noting many big bills pass by one vote.

Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, said it would be unprecedented for the Senate to deny Mitchell due process.

“The trust of the public has been violated,” Lucero argued, saying senators must adhere to the “highest ethical standards.”

