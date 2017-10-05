Republicans Make A Political Calculus On State And Local Tax Deduction

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) is a Republican in one of the three Democratic states that would be most adversely affected by a complete repeal of the state and local tax deduction. (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON ― Republicans from some blue states want their constituents to believe they’ve extracted major tax reform concessions from GOP leadership on the state and local tax deduction, a write-off that mostly benefits highly taxed areas. What may be closer to the truth is that it’s those Republicans, not party leaders, who are retreating from their demands ― and that could have dire political consequences for passing tax reform, as well as for the makeup of the House after the 2018 elections.

The story goes that, facing a possible tax reform mutiny from some Republicans, GOP leaders have backed down from a key revenue-raising feature of their proposal: the elimination of the state and local tax deduction.

Leaders may be backing off on completely eliminating the so-called SALT deduction. But according to a member familiar with the discussions, whatever change Republicans come up with won’t change the fact that lawmakers expect to bring in big money by scaling back the SALT deduction, the complete elimination of which the Tax Policy Center says would generate an estimated $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years.

When HuffPost asked Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) about the potential changes, Brady said lawmakers were still in discussions, reverting back to vague platitudes about Republicans making sure they lower the tax burden for families from every state.

That may be the standard, but Republicans in Congress and the White House have thus far refused to promise everyone’s tax bill is going down, partly because a major offset for the cost of their tax overhaul is eliminating the SALT deduction. Financing your bill’s winners by picking some losers in mostly blue states could be a successful strategy in the Senate ― save with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who seems to be insisting no one’s taxes go up. But in the House, the change could put a number of vulnerable Republicans in a tough position, especially if taxes actually do go up for a significant number of their constituents.

The Cook Political Report currently rates 15 GOP-held seats as toss up, lean or likely Republican in California, New York and New Jersey ― the three states most adversely affected by repealing the state and local tax deduction. There are also other individual districts in states with politically vulnerable members that greatly benefit from the deduction, according to the Tax Policy Center. For instance, Barbara Comstock’s Virginia district has the sixth highest percentage of filers who benefit from the write-off, with Peter Roskam and Randy Hultgren’s Illinois districts ranking 12th and 14th respectively.

The amount of money and sheer number of individuals benefitting from the deduction make it difficult to believe that, even before there’s a bill, even with other tax cuts like doubling the standard exemption, everyone in those districts will be a winner. And there’s little way to spin a constituent’s tax bill going up. Voters will know.

But that doesn’t seem to be bothering many of these Republicans.

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), the first member to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential run and still one of the president’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders in Congress, told HuffPost this week that Brady and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had given him “assurances.”

“There’s going to be an accommodation made on the state and local taxes,” Collins said, adding that the fix could be any number of things, such as capping how much someone could deduct in state and local taxes or just letting someone deduct either their property taxes or their mortgage interest.

There is no agreement, however, on what the clawback actually will be, or how much it will put back in the pockets of those taxpayers. If the responses from some Republicans from high-tax states are any indication, it might not have to be that much.

Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) told HuffPost he would have to see the specific math before committing to anything, but that he wasn’t necessarily against a tax reform that kept taxes flat for his constituents.

“If it has got the other offsets with the increased standard deduction, and it ends up basically neutral to those middle-income taxpayers, then why wouldn’t we?” LaMalfa asked.