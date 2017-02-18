Republicans' New Plan to Gut Public Insurance

Medicaid has essentially functioned the same way for half a century. Eligibility for the program has changed, most notably when Obamacare extended an option to states to expand coverage to all low-income adults. But once they are enrolled, beneficiaries are entitled to guaranteed coverage, with their home states and the federal government splitting costs with no upper limit. This open-ended, shared funding structure is vital for covering the kinds of people Medicaid tends to cover. Almost two-thirds of Medicaid costs come from low-income elderly and disabled people with serious—and thus expensive—health-care needs.

Republicans have long hankered to change that structure to cut costs to the federal government, and a new plan from House GOP leadership shows that they might use the debate over Obamacare repeal to do so.

The new policy brief for their Obamacare repeal plan was presented Thursday by Speaker Paul Ryan, flanked by House committee leadership and the new secretary of health and human services, Tom Price, who indicated the plan had the seal of approval from President Trump. It came after the House Freedom Caucus revolted against dithering among Senate Republicans about the specifics and drawbacks of a repeal. Accordingly, the House brief—which outlines a collection of policy ideas Republicans want to achieve with repeal—neatly sidesteps some of the issues that have bedeviled Senate Republicans: namely, how to balance the market-destabilizing effects of keeping Obamacare’s pre-existing conditions ban while eliminating the individual mandate to purchase insurance.

The plan is short on specifics, including the mechanics of its implementation, and looks like a watered-down combination of some existing Republican repeal plans, including Ryan’s and Price’s. It would repeal Obamacare’s taxes and mandates, and replace the tax subsidies for purchasing insurance on the exchanges with tax credits and incentives for health-savings accounts. The details of those tax credits are not provided, save that they would be age-rated and refundable but not adjusted by income. In order to control some costs, the plan mentions “state innovation grants” for creating high-risk pools of sicker individuals and for funding preventative care. The plan would also roll back enhanced federal funding to states for the Medicaid expansion, although there would be an unspecified “period of stability … to ensure we are not pulling the rug out from underneath states or patients.”

The exact effects of the House repeal plan on coverage and costs won’t be known until more details are unveiled and the policy is rated by the Congressional Budget Office. It does appear likely to sharply reduce the number of people covered, since it rolls back funding for the Medicaid expansion, ends subsidies, and eliminates the mandate to purchase insurance. Their tax-credit policy would invert Obamacare’s progressive financing scheme. Under current law, subsidies increase as income decreases, but the Republican plan would flatten that tax advantage, thus no longer proportionally increasing affordability for low-income people. It would age-rate the credits, granting more affordable coverage to older people, who tend to be sicker than younger Americans, but would not control for costs among poorer individuals, who also tend to be sicker and more prone to disability than their middle- and upper-class counterparts.

The logic behind block grants and per capita caps on federal funding is that they force states to be efficient with Medicaid dollars.

The House brief is somewhat clearer when it comes to Republicans’ plan for changing the fundamental funding structure of the Medicaid program. Some specifics are still elusive—the policy start date, for example, is listed as “at a year in the future.” But, in general, it would establish a per capita cap on federal Medicaid funding for individuals based on state economic and health factors, as well as the category of beneficiary (whether they are aged, blind and disabled, children, or otherwise able adults). That reform erases the open-ended funding of Medicaid and essentially replaces it with a set annual allotment of federal funds to each state. The brief would allow states to receive that funding as a block grant, provided that they “transition” people covered under the Obamacare Medicaid expansion to other programs. That block grant appears to come with rather significant relaxation on states’ requirements to meet eligibility standards and provide comprehensive services for Medicaid enrollees, so long as certain required services for the “most vulnerable elderly and disabled individuals” are covered.